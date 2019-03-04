KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford on Monday, making official a decision the team had been leaning toward throughout the offseason.

Ford is coming off the best season of his career, piling up 13 sacks and forcing an NFL-leading seven fumbles. The Chiefs have expressed an interest in signing Ford to a long-term deal, though they are also open to trading him as they switch from a 3-4 to 4-3 base defense.

In other words, it’s no sure thing Ford plays next season under the roughly $15.4 million tag.

The Chiefs are also considering what to do with fellow outside linebacker Justin Houston, who had nine sacks in 12 games last season. He carries a cap hit of $21.1 million, and the Chiefs could free up a significant amount of money by trading or releasing him.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.