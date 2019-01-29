KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are planning more than $10 million in upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs announced that the renovations will include a “modernization” of the Arrowvision scoreboard, along with waterproofing and new seats — with cup holders — in the stadium’s upper deck.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a news release that the last stadium renovation was completed a decade ago.

The scoreboard will remain the same size but will have new LED panels to improve clarity.

The work could begin next week.

The Kansas City Star reports the Chiefs are paying for the work but can ask to be reimbursed by the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

The Chiefs also announced Tuesday that the team’s training camp will be at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph again this year.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.