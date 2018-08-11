ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed offensive lineman Dillon Gordon on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, while running back Charcandrick West returned to the practice field following a concussion.

Kansas City signed offensive lineman Alex Officer on Saturday to take Gordon’s place.

The Chiefs came out of their preseason opener against Houston on Thursday night relatively healthy, but that didn’t continue in practice. Outside linebacker Dee Ford walked to the practice facility midway through the workout with an illness.

Tanoh Kpassagnon and rookie Breeland Speaks split first-team reps the rest of the way.

