ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Chris Harris Jr. skipped the start of the Denver Broncos offseason program Tuesday as he angles for a new contract.

The Broncos became the fourth team to start their offseason program, which at this point is voluntary.

One of the NFL’s most versatile defensive backs, Harris is due $7.8 million next season in the final year of his team friendly, five-year, $42.5 million contract that he signed in 2015.

The perennial Pro Bowl selection who is equally adept at playing the slot, on the outside or even at safety has said since the end of last season that he doesn’t want to play in 2019 without an extension.

General manager John Elway, who signed two defensive backs in free agency to add depth behind Harris, is expected to begin negotiations with Harris’ representative before the summer.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.