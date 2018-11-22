Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy threw three interceptions in his first start of the season — and first since 2014. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Colt McCoy’s Thanksgiving homecoming wasn’t exactly a celebration. Washington’s new starting quarterback made some bad decisions that led to three interceptions as the Redskins lost, 31-23, to Dallas and fell into a tie with the Cowboys atop the NFC East.

“You can’t turn the ball over in the division on the road and expect to come out on top,” McCoy said Thursday after finishing 24 for 38 for 268 yards and two touchdowns. “I take full responsibility for that. A little rusty. . . . I put our team in a couple bad positions, and I can’t afford to do that if we want to win. I’ll clean some things up, and we’ll go from there.”

Coach Jay Gruden agreed with McCoy’s self-assessment, suggesting he “might be a little rusty.”

“He hadn’t taken a rep with the No. 1 offense since OTAs,” he said. “I still think he competed. He threw some balls he shouldn’t have thrown.”

[Redskins fall, 31-23, to create a tie atop the NFC East]

After Alex Smith broke both bones in his lower right leg in Sunday’s home loss to the Houston Texans, McCoy had just three days to prepare for his first start since 2014. Smith threw just five interceptions as the Redskins started 6-3 by running the ball well, not turning it over and playing stout defense. But McCoy tossed more than half of Smith’s season total in just four quarters Thursday. The Redskins hope a normal, full week of practice will straighten out those issues before a key Monday night game Dec. 3 at Philadelphia.

“There’s little things throughout the game that I think came up just because I just haven’t had a whole lot of reps with those guys,” McCoy said. “Depth of receivers’ routes — maybe I thought he was making a break here and the ball ended up being six inches behind him and it’s a turnover. Those things will just eat at me for a while. Frustrating, but I know that I can clean those things up. . . . I was throwing some trust balls to guys knowing that this is how we’re coaching this up and this is how I see it. I’m going to fire it in there. Couple times it got me in trouble, but I also want those guys to know that I trust them and I’m going to let the ball fly. I’m going to give them a chance to make plays.”

[Takeaways from Thanksgiving Day: Turnovers and Amari Cooper crush the Redskins]

The Redskins have insisted that the offensive scheme doesn’t change without Smith, but McCoy seems willing to take chances. Smith tended to be careful with the ball and usually waited for receivers to get open. That limited his turnovers, but it also limited the opportunities for pass catchers to make something happen.

Center Chase Roullier said there wasn’t much difference in the operation — merely small things such as a different cadence — but he added that a short week of preparation made the job difficult. The team also struggled to run the ball; Adrian Peterson managed 35 yards on 12 carries.

“We’ve got to keep pushing with it,” Roullier said. “We need more opportunities, really, is what it comes down to. The more we run the ball, the more holes are going to start to open up. We obviously need to open those holes better for Adrian. We’re still tied for first place for this thing. We’re still confident going into that.”

Thanksgiving wasn’t all bad for McCoy. The former University of Texas standout appreciated the opportunity to be a starter again and to play in Texas. One of the best parts of the day was having plenty of family in attendance, including his 85-year-old grandfather, Burl McCoy, whom Colt called his hero, on the sideline before the game.

“There was some emotions, but I did my best to kind of tune those out and play ball,” McCoy said. “Ultimately made some mistakes I wish I had back and will move on. Not a lot of people get to play on Thanksgiving. I’m thankful for that.”