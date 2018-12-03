Colt McCoy gets up after being sacked by safety Malcolm Jenkins in the first quarter. The backup turned starting quarterback exited in the second with what was announced as a broken leg. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Whatever the fate of the Washington Redskins this season — and let’s be frank: it’s beyond bleak at the moment — they have now entered a period in which they can’t be accurately assessed. There are four games remaining, and Mark Sanchez is their quarterback. Their only other options at American sports’ most important position are men who are unemployed because they don’t deserve to be employed (save for Colin Kaepernick).

That’s not exactly the formula to return to the playoffs. More than that: How in the world, with all these injuries, does this club assess what it has going forward? Go one step beyond that: Who is doing the assessing, and how much do you trust them?

There is a human element to what happened Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field, and that much should be acknowledged following Washington’s 28-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Colt McCoy, the quarterback who waited four years to get a chance to start again, broke his right leg on what looked like an innocuous first-quarter sack in which he slipped — but then had that leg whip around the leg of Philadelphia safety Malcolm Jenkins. Watch it in slow motion, wince and turn away.

McCoy won’t play again this year, and that’s a shame. There were people who thought he might actually be a better fit for Coach Jay Gruden’s offense than Alex Smith, the starter who went down last month with his own grotesquely broken leg. Now, we won’t find that out, and the starter — the only healthy quarterback on the roster at the moment — is a guy known more for a fumble he made because he collided with his own lineman’s posterior than he is for any throw he has ever completed in the NFL.

Around the league, that’s a punchline. In Ashburn, that’s an abject disaster, and it brings up issues both in the near term and years from now.

I’ve already made the argument that Washington should sign Kaepernick, who — like Sanchez — hadn’t played a snap since 2016. But this franchise doesn’t have the courage or the fortitude to make what so many would consider less a football move than a political statement. To me, the nation’s capital seems like the perfect place to foster discussion of the important issues Kaepernick wants to highlight in the first place. That’s not for everybody, and I get it, so shelve that discussion for a bit.

Signing any quarterback who’s currently on the street — Kaepernick or otherwise — addresses the four games that remain this season, and those four games only. The developments of the past three weeks — beginning with Smith’s devastating injury Nov. 18 against Houston, then with McCoy’s three-interception performance in a Thanksgiving loss at Dallas, followed by McCoy’s injury Monday night — make you wonder about the future of the position in Washington, which makes you wonder about the future of the entire franchise. The roster. The coaching staff. All of it.

Start with this: Who’s to say if or when Smith will play again? Even if he does, what will his level of effectiveness be, given it was iffy over this season’s first 10 games? When next training camp opens, Smith will be 35. Yet after his trade from Kansas City last offseason, Washington signed him to a four-year, $94-million deal — of which $71 million is guaranteed. It’s hard to get out from under that much guaranteed money just one year into the deal.

But regardless of what happens this coming month — with games against the Giants, at Jacksonville, at Tennessee and then home against these same Eagles remaining — who will be Washington’s quarterback in offseason workouts and minicamps? Neither Smith nor McCoy will be healthy. Can Washington draft a quarterback — essentially, Smith’s replacement, even as he has three years remaining on his deal? That seems delicate.

Okay, okay, easy now. Talking about the draft and offseason workouts and future plans is unfair to the guys on this roster who have lost three straight but still stand 6-6. Whatever the mounting injury issues — and it’s not just at quarterback — and however Washington has looked the past three weeks, there are still substantive matters to be determined over the final month of the season. Chief among them: How can Gruden be judged — truly judged — in this environment?

Yes, Gruden has a contract that carries him through the 2020 season, and that matters. But his record with four games to go in his fifth season with Washington is now 34-41-1. Want to give him a pass on 2014, his first year, when he inherited a RGIII-Mike Shanahan mess and went 4-12? Fine. Since then, he’s 30-29-1. He has one playoff appearance. That’s an indifferent record, whatever the circumstances in which it was created.

Yet the circumstances are becoming increasingly ridiculous. Monday night, Washington got running back Chris Thompson and receiver Jamison Crowder back into the lineup. Yeah, there’s no real deep threat, because Paul Richardson is out for the year, and the starting guards — including stud Brandon Scherff — are both out for the year. But this was a chance to see what McCoy might do with proper reps in practice, which he didn’t have before the Dallas game.

Now? Monday night, the replacement guards — Jonathan Cooper and Tony Bergstrom — both got hurt, too. Now we’re supposed to judge Gruden, and Gruden’s offense, with spare parts and duct tape?

Sanchez actually wasn’t ridiculously bad against the Eagles. His first play from scrimmage — the first snap since he played for Dallas in the last game of the 2016 regular season — was brilliant! He handed off to Adrian Peterson, who somehow ran 90 yards for a touchdown that put Washington up in the second quarter.

In the end, he completed 13 of 21 throws, the worst of which was a fourth-quarter interception that killed whatever faint hopes Washington had of coming back. But it’s clear Sanchez is limited, and the coaches were limited in what they could call for him. To point: Trailing by 15 points with under four minutes to go, Washington was called for delay of game. When your quarterback wasn’t on the roster a month ago, that’s the kind of thing that happens.

That’s the environment in which Washington now exists. The Redskins’ limited roster is further limited by devastating — even unfair — injuries. Their quarterback for the final quarter of the season is a castoff who will be backed up by — at this point, who knows? And whether they stay alive in the race for the playoffs or not, judging the direction of the franchise — in coaching and personnel — has become nearly impossible. There are problems in the next month and over the next year, and no easy way to find the solutions.

