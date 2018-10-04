FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Indianapolis Colts have lost three more defensive starters in the first half against New England.

Linebacker Anthony Walker left in the first quarter Thursday night with a concussion and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Safety Clayton Geathers was initially evaluated for a concussion early in the second quarter, before clearing the protocol. He remained questionable with a neck injury. Defensive tackle Margus Hunt also was questionable after a knee injury before halftime.

Indianapolis started the night already down five starters, including cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Patriots defensive end John Simon was questionable after leaving with a shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Malcom Brown left in the second quarter with a knee injury but was probable to return.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.