INDIANAPOLIS — Defensive tackle Margus Hunt has re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, keeping him off the free-agent market.

The 6-foot-8, 298-pound lineman started 15 games with Indy last season, primarily at tackle after starting the season as an end. He posted career highs with 30 tackles, 13 for loss, and five sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered another.

Hunt was originally drafted by Cincinnati in 2013. In four seasons with the Bengals, he recorded 84 tackles and had 7 ½ sacks. He joined the Colts as a free agent in 2017 and played primarily in a backup role.

