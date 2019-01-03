INDIANAPOLIS (10-6) at HOUSTON (11-5)

Sunday, 4:35 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE - Texans by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Indianapolis 8-7-1, Houston 7-7-2

SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 26-8

LAST MEETING - Colts beat Texans 24-21, Dec. 9

LAST WEEK - Colts beat Titans 33-17; Texans beat Jaguars 20-3

AP PRO32 RANKING - Colts No. 8, Texans No. 7

COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (20), PASS (6).

COLTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (16).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (17).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (3), PASS (28).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts will make first playoff appearance since 2014 AFC championship game loss at New England. ... Only four players who appeared against Patriots will be active Sunday: QB Andrew Luck, WR T.Y. Hilton, LT Anthony Castonzo, K Adam Vinatieri. ... Indy has won four straight and nine of last 10, including 24-21 win at Houston in early December, to become third team in league history to make postseason after starting 1-5. ... Defense forced turnovers in 15 games, finished with 26 takeaways and team allowed 16.4 points over Colts’ final eight games. ... Offensive line allowed league-low 18 sacks after giving up league-high 56 in 2017. ... Colts lead league in third-down conversion percentage (48.6). ... Luck is 3-3 in playoffs and threw 39 TD passes this season, second in league. ... He has thrown TD passes to 13 receivers this season, tying league record established by Matt Ryan in 2016 and matched by Drew Brees earlier in 2018. ... Marlon Mack has four 100-yard games, most by Colts running back since Joseph Addai also had four in 2007. ... Hilton has topped 100-yard mark four times at Houston, including nine-catch, 199-yard game on Dec. 9. ... Pro Bowler Eric Ebron set franchise record for TD caches by tight end with league-high 13. ... Rookie LB Darius Leonard had league-best 163 tackles, breaking Colts’ 27-year-old franchise record (Jeff Herrod, 160). ... Vinatieri became career leader in scoring and field goals this season — and already holds postseason marks with 234 points, 56 field goals. Vinatieri has played in 30 career postseason games, second most behind Tom Brady. ... Colts and Texans are two of three teams (New Orleans) that did not allow 100-yard rusher in 2018. ... Texans are sixth team since 1980 to reach playoffs after starting 0-3 and first since 1998. ... Houston won AFC South for third time in four years. ... Texans have 26 players with combined 87 games of playoff experience. ... Houston’s 11 wins are second in franchise history behind its 12 wins in 2012. ... Houston led NFL with nine comeback wins this season. ... Coach Bill O’Brien is 1-2 in three playoff games. ... DE J.J. Watt had AFC-leading 16 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for losses and forced career-high seven fumbles, which tied for most in NFL. It’s Watt’s fourth season with at least 15 sacks, which ranks second in NFL history behind Reggie White (5). ... DE Jadeveon Clowney tied career-high with 21 quarterback hits, had nine sacks, 16 tackles for losses, three fumble recoveries and forced one fumble. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins tied franchise record with 115 receptions for career-high 1,572 yards receiving, which ranked second in NFL. ... QB Deshaun Watson has 4,165 yards passing with 26 touchdowns and 551 yards rushing with five scores to become first player to have at least 4,000 yards passing and 25 touchdowns and 500 yards rushing and five scores in single season in NFL history. He hasn’t thrown an interception in franchise-record 207 attempts, longest active streak in NFL. ... RB Lamar Miller had 973 yards rushing with five touchdowns and 163 yards receiving with another score. ... Rookie WR Keke Coutee should return after missing last five games with hamstring injury. ... CB/S Kareem Jackson had career-high 87 tackles, including five for losses, forced two fumbles and led team with 17 passes defended.

