INDIANAPOLIS (9-6) at TENNESSEE (9-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE — Colts by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Indianapolis 7-7-1, Tennessee 8-7

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 32-16

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Titans 38-10, Nov. 18

LAST WEEK — Colts beat Giants 28-27; Titans beat Redskins 25-16

AP PRO32 RANKING __ Colts No. 10, Titans No. 14

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (21), PASS (6)

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (8), PASS (17)

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (5), PASS (29)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (14), PASS (6)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts can end three-year playoff drought with win. Titans can earn second straight playoff berth with win. ... Indy has won eight of nine overall and 12 of last 14 in series. ... Andrew Luck has won all 10 starts vs. Titans and could become only player since 1970 with 11-0 mark against one team. ... Luck needs 24 completions to reach 2,000 and 24 pass attempts to set single-season high. ... Colts K Adam Vinatieri can break tie with Jeff Feagles (352) for third-most games played in league history and can join George Blanda, Morten Andersen and John Carney as only players to appear in game at age 46. ... Colts rookie LB Darius Leonard needs six tackles to break Jeff Herrod’s single-season franchise record (160), which has stood since 1991. ... RB Nyheim Hines needs six receptions to pass Bill Brooks for most receptions by Colts rookie since 1970 (65 in 1986). ... Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron has been in concussion protocol this week but needs 22 yards receiving and 31 scrimmage yards to set single-season bests. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota recovering from stinger that knocked him out of last game. Mariota averaging 301.7 yards per game and 92.2 passer rating in three home starts vs. Colts. ... Backup QB Blaine Gabbert has started twice and come off bench in three other games this season for Mariota. Gabbert first backup to win game Mariota left injured. Titans had been 0-6 in such games. Gabbert had TD pass and 123.7 passer rating last week. ... Titans have allowed two offensive TDs in last four games and have NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense. ... Titans have third straight winning record for first time since franchise relocated to Tennessee. ... Titans have allowed 28 TDs, fewest in NFL. ... Tennessee has won four straight games, six of last eight. ... Fantasy tip: Nobody has more yards rushing or TDs in December than Titans RB Derrick Henry, who has 532 yards rushing and eight TD runs.

