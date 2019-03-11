Columbus Blue Jackets (38-27-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Islanders (39-22-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits New York in a matchup of Metropolitan Division teams at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Islanders are 24-12-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game.

The Blue Jackets are 15-8-1 in division matchups. Columbus has scored 29 power-play goals, converting on 15 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 14, New York won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-25 in 61 games played this season. Anders Lee has scored four goals and recorded 4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 6.1 points, 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 7.5 points, 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

