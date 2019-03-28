Montreal Canadiens (41-28-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (42-30-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts Montreal aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Blue Jackets are 21-16-2 at home. Columbus has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 84.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Canadiens are 25-15-8 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal has given up 46 power-play goals, killing 80.6 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 19, Montreal won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 39 goals, adding 27 assists and collecting 66 points. Josh Anderson has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens Injuries: Paul Byron: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

