New York Islanders (44-25-7, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (41-30-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts New York looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Blue Jackets are 16-9-1 against Metropolitan Division teams. Columbus has surrendered 30 power-play goals, killing 84.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference play. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game. In their last meeting on March 11, New York won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has recorded 77 total points while scoring 25 goals and adding 52 assists for the Blue Jackets. Josh Anderson has recorded four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nick Foligno: day to day (personal), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

Islanders Injuries: Valtteri Filppula: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

