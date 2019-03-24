Columbus Blue Jackets (40-30-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-33-10, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to stop its three-game skid with a victory against Vancouver.

The Canucks are 17-14-5 at home. Vancouver has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 20-14-2 on the road. Columbus has converted on 15.3 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals. In their last matchup on Dec. 11, Vancouver won 3-2. Elias Pettersson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettersson leads the Canucks with 27 goals and has recorded 64 points. Brock Boeser has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Nick Foligno: day to day (personal), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.