Jacksonville Jaguars tight end James O’Shaughnessy, left, is tackled by New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The NFL and the Players Association say that concussion protocol guidelines were applied appropriately to Patriots safety Patrick Chung during New England’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 16.

The league and NFLPA released a joint statement Thursday saying it conducted interviews with all involved parties and reviewed game footage to make their determination.

Chung was initially removed from the game in the first half after an official observed him slow to get up following a play. He returned after medical personnel and the booth spotter determined there was no need to trigger the protocol.

But after several players and coaches observed Chung exhibiting behavior that led to a sideline review, he was removed from the game again and didn’t return.

Chung has been limited this week in practice and remains in the concussion protocol. The Patriots host the Dolphins on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.