2018 AP All-Pro Team Voting

NEW YORK — Results of The Associated Press 2018 NFL All-Pro balloting selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 45; Drew Brees, New Orleans, 5.

Running Backs

Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 25; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas, 15; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 9; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 1.

Tight End

Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 21; George Kittle, San Francisco, 18½; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia, 10½.

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 46; Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 21; Julio Jones, Atlanta, 17; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 6; Davante Adams, Green Bay, 4; Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh, 2; Adam Thielen, Minnesota, 2; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay, 1; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh, 1.

Flex

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City, 22; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina, 8; Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 6; Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams, 4; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans, 2; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston, 2; Michael Thomas, New Orleans, 2; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas, 2; Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams, 1; Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco, 1.

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia, 28; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh, 10; Cody Whitehair Chicago, 3; Max Unger, New Orleans, 3; Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers, 2; Alex Mack, Atlanta, 2; Rodney Hudson, Oakland, 2.

Left Tackle

David Bakhtiari, Green Bay, 19; Terron Armstead, New Orleans, 7; Duane Brown, Seattle, 7; Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams, 6; Taylor Lewan, Tennessee, 4; Tyron Smith, Dallas, 4; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore, 2; Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh, 1.

Left Guards

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis, 31; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland, 12; Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams, 2; Joe Thuney, New England, 2; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 2; Andrus Peat, New Orleans, 1.

Right Tackle

Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, 26; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans, 16; Lane Johnson, Philadelphia, 5; Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams, 3.

Right Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas, 23; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore, 14; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh, 7; Shaq Mason, New England, 4; Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia, 2.

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers

Khalil Mack, Chicago, 43; J.J. Watt, Houston, 32; Von Miller, Denver, 12; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans, 3; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 3; Myles Garrett, Cleveland, 3; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas, 2; Dee Ford, Kansas City, 1; Jadeveon Clowney, Houston, 1.

Interior Linemen

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, 50; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia, 19; Chris Jones, Kansas City, 14; J.J. Watt, Houston, 10; Akiem Hicks, Chicago, 4; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco, 2, Jurrell Casey, Tennessee, 1.

Linebackers

Bobby Wagner, Seattle, 49; Luke Kuechly, Carolina, 33; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis, 31; Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas, 13; Von Miller, Denver, 7; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore, 6; Khalil Mack, Chicago, 4; Jaylon Smith, Dallas, 2; Danny Trevathan, Chicago, 1; Anthony Barr, Minnesota, 1; Bernardrick McKinney, Houston, 1; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota, 1; Roquan Smith, Chicago, 1.

Cornerbacks

Kyle Fuller, Chicago, 27; Stephon Gilmore, New England, 26; Byron Jones, Dallas, 17; Xavien Howard, Miami, 12; Patrick Peterson, Arizona, 9; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville, 4; Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans, 3; Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers, 2.

Safeties

Eddie Jackson, Chicago, 37; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 27; Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 24; Harrison Smith, Minnesota, 6; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 3; Eric Weddle, Baltimore, 2; Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia, 1.

Defensive Back

Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers, 16; Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers, 5; Chris Harris Jr., Denver, 4; Bryce Callahan, Chicago, 4; Eddie Jackson, Chicago, 3; Byron Jones, Dallas, 3; Kareem Jackson, Houston, 3; Kyle Fuller, Chicago, 2; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miami, 2; Jamal Adams, New York Jets, 2; Tyrann Mathieu, Houston, 2; Jaire Alexander, Green Bay, 1; Stephon Gilmore, New England, 1; Kevin Byard, Tennessee, 1; Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville, 1.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore, 23; Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants, 14; Robbie Gould, San Francisco, 6; Jason Myers, New York Jets, 4; Wil Lutz, New Orleans, 2; Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston, 1.

Punter

Michael Dickson, Seattle, 18; Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams, 10; Brett Kern, Tennessee, 9; Thomas Morstead, New Orleans, 5; Andy Lee, Arizona, 5; Tress Way, Washington, 3.

Kick Returner

Andre Roberts, New York Jets, 45; Cordarrelle Patterson, New England, 2; Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers, 1; Alex Erickson, Cincinnati, 1; Darius Jennings, Tennessee, 1.

Punt Returner

Tarik Cohen, Chicago, 19; Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers, 12; Andre Roberts, New York Jets, 11; Dwayne Harris, Oakland, 6, Jakeem Grant, Miami, 2.

Special Teamer

Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers, 16; Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams, 15; Taysom Hill, New Orleans, 6; Dwayne Harris, Oakland, 6; Matthew Slater, New England, 4; Albert McClellan, New England, 1; Johnson Bademosi, Houston, 1; Kevin Pierre-Louis, New York Jets, 1.

