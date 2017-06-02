The last time the Washington Redskins had a defense that could even claim to be average, Jonathan Allen was 16 years old. Josh Norman was a senior at Coastal Carolina. And Greg Manusky was about to endure a one-and-done season as the San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator.

That was 2011, six years ago, and Washington could barely make the average claim. The defense ranked 13th of 32 teams in yards allowed and 21st in points that year. Those aren’t exactly statistics worthy of marking history, but since then, the defense has spent five seasons on the league’s dirty, shameful floor, down there with weeks-old crumbs and the Cleveland Browns. Washington’s average ranking in points surrendered the past five years: 23.4. And in yards yielded: 24.4.

For a franchise that has toughness and defensive excellence in its tradition, for one residing in the historically rugged NFC East division, it’s a separation from identity that mirrors the organization’s overall decline. Over the past 10 seasons, Washington has finished in the top 10 in total defense just three times — and those all came in the first three years of this sample. It has finished in the top 10 in fewest points allowed only once, in 2008.

I won’t tell you what Allen, Norman and Manusky were doing then. But I’ll say this, for the sake of mercy and optimism: There is a legitimate opportunity, finally, to emerge from this dark decade of dumbfounding defense.

Whether Washington capitalizes on it will dictate the next phase of Coach Jay Gruden’s tenure.

As Gruden enters his fourth season, this is easily the best defensive hand the offense-centric coach has been dealt. The talent is far from elite, but there are enough pieces to be competitive. Certainly, the team should be better than 28th in total defense, which is where it landed the past two seasons under coordinator Joe Barry, who was fired in January.

The reason for hope? Three years of steady, solid player acquisition has helped. Norman, the priciest piece, didn’t always play like a cornerback worthy of $50 million guaranteed during his first season in 2016, but he’s an elite talent in the secondary. Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan is a consistent playmaker, with 58½ sacks over his six NFL seasons. New inside linebacker Zach Brown made the Pro Bowl last season. There is decent depth everywhere. The defense actually has real options at safety now, not an alarming number of out-of-place, learn-as-you-go misfits.

But the most encouraging area is on the defensive line, which has a few new veterans who seem to fit the system. Most importantly, though, it has Allen, the No. 17 overall pick in April’s draft, a player who must develop into the star the line lacks.

The good fortune of drafting Allen changes everything for this defense. He could’ve been the first defensive player selected if not for concerns about his shoulders. If the medical staff can mitigate those issues, Allen has the talent to fill the defense’s most glaring need: a disruptive interior presence that opponents must account for on just about every snap.

It gives Manusky, the new defensive coordinator, a different challenge than his predecessor. Barry needed to mask weaknesses and develop a fresh culture. He did okay with culture, as well as player development, but he was the wrong man to make a defense under heavy construction perform in a functional manner. Although the job description still requires some masking, Manusky’s task is to teach and elevate as quickly as possible. And he doesn’t have to provide elementary lessons. He has a more advanced group.

If you recall, I thought Washington should’ve spent top dollar to pursue Gus Bradley, who went to the Chargers. If not Bradley, there were plenty of other high-profile, proven coordinators — Wade Phillips included — who could’ve been had if Washington prioritized them and used money, flattery and autonomy to its advantage. Instead, the team waited for too long, made it an unnecessarily involved process and ended up promoting Manusky.

It was an underwhelming hire, and Manusky didn’t impress me with over-the-top interviews in which he said he wanted his players to “crack some skulls” and played to a meathead crowd that thinks defense is only about punishment.

“We might not win a game,” he said, “but we’ll sure beat the crap out of a lot of people!”

No, win a game please. And do it by building a defense that is both physical and has the versatility to corral modern offenses.

But since making a rambunctious introduction, Manusky has shown plenty of substance. Over 16 years of coaching, he has developed a reputation as a good teacher, and that’s proving true. Several players, including veteran defensive back Will Blackmon, are raving about how much football they’ve learned from Manusky and his staff.

In the fall and winter, there will be ample time to scrutinize how Manusky calls games. Right now, it’s about the standard he sets and the manner in which he improves the fundamentals and football IQ of a defense that hasn’t just been bad, but also burdened by embarrassing mistakes.

Is it possible that Manusky, who has been fired from his last two jobs as a coordinator, was the right hire? It’s at least worth considering. I like what he’s establishing. I like most of the talent he has to groom. Of course, it’s easy to impress in June, when hope is flying around as if at recess. But there’s something about Manusky, who comes across much deeper than the “crack some skulls” screamer he chose to be initially. And this is the franchise that gave him his start as a player and a coach. He’s putting all that he has learned into this opportunity.

“I think I’ve evolved a lot from my first year starting out until now,” Manusky said. “I always tell the players, ‘I remember more of the bad plays than the good plays.’ You learn from those situations. Trust me, I’ve had a lot of bad plays, but I’ve had some good plays. But I’m just saying from the players’ perspective, just like they grow, same thing – coaches grow.

“Every defense does the same thing. It kind of takes its wind and its path, and it starts one way and then just based on the players that you have, it might circle around and do something different. But from our standpoint, I’m excited with the coaching staff we have, the players that we have in the building, and I’m looking forward to it this year.”

It has been a long time since Washington had a defense that merited anticipation. I’m not sure that this is one that will make you feel alive, but incremental progress would suffice.

Step One: Get off that dirty, shameful floor.