DALLAS (11-7)

LAST SEASON: Cowboys beat Seattle for just third playoff win since last Super Bowl title (1995 season) after second NFC East crown in three years with star pair of QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott. Divisional loss to Rams extended NFC championship game drought to 23 seasons. Elliott won second rushing title, while midseason trade for WR Amari Cooper sparked turnaround from 3-5 start.

FREE AGENCY: DE DeMarcus Lawrence became highest-paid player in Dallas history with $105 million, five-year deal. Randall Cobb replaces Cole Beasley (Buffalo) as slot receiver after spending first eight seasons with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. S George Iloka was low-cost choice after Cowboys never got serious in bidding for Earl Thomas.

THEY NEED: S, DL, RB, WR, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, LB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Washington S Taylor Rapp; South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel; Miami DT Gerald Willis.

OUTLOOK: Cowboys have high expectations with coach Jason Garrett going into final year of contract. End of NFC title game drought still might not be enough to get new deal. Lawrence, young LBs Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch bring high hopes on defense. TE Jason Witten ended one-year retirement in part because 11-time Pro Bowler thinks record 16th season in Dallas could lead to first Super Bowl trip.

