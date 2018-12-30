The playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys are resting running back Ezekiel Elliott for the regular-season finale against New York Giants.

Elliott leads the NFL in rushing with 1,434 yards entering Week 17.

Todd Gurley (1,251) of the Rams is also sitting out. So Giants rookie Saquon Barkley (1,198) has a shot at the rushing title.

In addition to Elliott, the Cowboys said Friday that starter Tyrone Crawford and fellow lineman David Irving were out. Also inactive Sunday are left tackle Tyron Smith and right guard Zack Martin. The other two Cowboys who are inactive are QB Mike White and LB Chris Covington.

The Giants listed five players as out on Friday: LB Alec Ogletree, TE Rhett Ellison, WR Odell Beckham Jr. WR Russell Shepard and DL Mario Edwards. TE Garrett Dickerson and S Kamrin Moore were inactive Sunday.

This is the first time New York has had all three quarterbacks active: Eli Manning, Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta.

Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is out for the first time in his career, ending a streak of 95 consecutive games going back to 2013.

He has been the team’s fourth-most productive wide receiver this year, but Josh Gordon is already out with a season-ending suspension.

Trumaine Johnson was held out of practice Wednesday for what Todd Bowles called “an in-house matter.” Johnson practiced Thursday and Friday, and said he expected to play against New England.

With Morris Claiborne going on IR on Saturday, the Jets will be without their top two cornerbacks.

Houston running back Lamar Miller returns against Jacksonville after missing last week with an ankle injury.

Starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph is out with a neck injury.

For the Jaguars, starting cornerback A.J. Bouye is out with a toe injury and running back Leonard Fournette is inactive because of an ankle injury.

Drew Brees will sit out against Carolina and will likely set the NFL single-season completion mark at 74.4 percent, breaking his own record of 72 percent set last season.

Brees finishes the regular season with 3,992 yards passing, his first time with fewer than 4,000 since joining the Saints in 2006. Ted Ginn gets a rest one week after his productive return from a knee injury that kept him on injured reserve for more than half of the season.

Alvin Kamara rests after a stellar first 15 games in which he gained 1,592 yards from scrimmage (883 rushing, 709 receiving) and scored 18 total TDs. The Saints’ inactive players in Week 17 receive the equivalent of a double bye with New Orleans having secured the NFC’s top seed and being off for the first weekend of the playoffs before hosting in the divisional round.

Running back Mark Ingram, who served a four-game suspension to start the season after testing positive for a banned substance, is active for his 12th game, perhaps giving him a chance to improve his regular-season production in his final season under contract, depending on his snap count.

The Lions and Packers will each be without their top receivers at Lambeau Field.

Detroit’s Kenny Golladay and Green Bay’s Davante Adams are inactive. Golladay was questionable coming into Sunday with a chest injury. Adams was questionable after missing practice all week with a knee injury. Adams finishes the season with 111 catches, the second-highest single-season total in franchise history behind just Sterling Sharpe, who had 112 in 1993.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard will close the season missing his final four games with a knee injury after being listed as inactive in Miami’s season finale at the Buffalo Bills.

Howard was named the Dolphins MVP this week, and is tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions. Safety T.J. McDonald is also inactive because of an ankle injury.

Torry McTyer will start for Howard, while Minkah Fitzpatrick is starting in place of McDonald.

For Buffalo, backup running back Chris Ivory returns after missing two games with an injury to his left shoulder. Starting tight end Charles Clay returns after being listed inactive last week.

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s early games:

DALLAS-N.Y. GIANTS

Cowboys: QB Mike White, RB Ezekiel Elliott, LB Chris Covington, G Zack Martin, T Tyron Smith, DL David Irving, DL Tyrone Crawford.

Giants: WR Odell Beckham Jr., DB Kamrin Moore, LB Alec Ogletree, WR Russell Shepard, TE Rhett Ellison, TE Garrett Dickerson, DL Mario Edwards Jr.

NEW YORK JETS-NEW ENGLAND

Jets: QB Davis Webb, WR Jermaine Kearse, CB Trumaine Johnson, DB Brandon Bryant, OT Eric Smith, DL Destiny Vaeao, DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Patriots: WR Cordarrelle Patterson, DL Keionta Davis, S Obi Melifonwu, CB Duke Dawson, TE Jacob Hollister, DE Adrian Clayborn, OL James Ferentz.

DETROIT-GREEN BAY

Lions: CB Nevin Lawson, CB Jamal Agnew, TE Luke Willson, DE Mitchell Loewen, WR Kenny Golladay, C Leo Koloamatangi, LB Nicholas Grigsby

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, WR Davante Adams, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, CB Jaire Alexander, OL Nico Siragusa, OL Jason Spriggs, LB Kendall Donnerson

ATLANTA-TAMPA BAY

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, DB Ryan Neal, LB Bruce Carter, G Wes Schweitzer, DT Justin Zimmer, DT Terrell McClain.

Buccaneers: WR DeSean Jackson, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DB Josh Shaw, CB David Rivers, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches, TE Tanner Hudson, DE Carl Nassib.

MIAMI-BUFFALO

Dolphins: CB Xavien Howard (knee), S T.J. McDonald (ankle), WR Isaiah Ford, DT Kendrick Norton, OLs Isaac Asiata and Zach Sterup, QB David Fales.

Bills: WR Deonte Thompson (toe), LB Julian Stanford (ankle), RB Keith Ford, CB Ryan Lewis (concussion), DE Eddie Yarbrough, OL Vladimir Ducasse, QB Derek Anderson.

JACKSONVILLE-HOUSTON

Jaguars: QB Tanner Lee, WR Rashad Greene, CB A.J. Bouye, RB Leonard Fournette, CB Breon Borders, RB Dimitri Flowers, DT Eli Ankou.

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB Johnathan Joseph, RB D’Onta Foreman, T Roderick Johnson, NT Brandon Dunn, DE Joel Heath.

CAROLINA-NEW ORLEANS

Panthers: CB Lorenzo Doss, WR Devin Funchess, QB Cam Newton (shoulder), DE Efe Obada, DT Kawann Short (calf), G Trai Turner (ankle), TE Jason Vander Laan.

Saints: T Terron Armstead (chest), QB Drew Brees, T Jermon Bushrod (chest), WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., WR Ted Ginn Jr., RB Alvin Kamara, G Larry Warford (knee)

