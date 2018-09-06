FRISCO, Texas — Travis Frederick of the Dallas Cowboys says he was relieved to know what was wrong when he was diagnosed with a nerve disorder, even though the four-time Pro Bowl center faces an uncertain recovery.

Frederick said Thursday in his first meeting with reporters since the diagnosis that doctors “can’t even begin to predict how this is going to work.” The 27-year-old has Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition that affects the nervous system and leads to weakness in various parts of the body.

The 2016 All-Pro reiterated that his chances of a quick recovery improved when the disease was caught early. Frederick was diagnosed about 2½ weeks ago and immediately underwent treatment.

Frederick’s streak of starting all 83 games, including three playoff games, in his five seasons with the Cowboys will end Sunday. Dallas plays at Carolina.

