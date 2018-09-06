FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys say they are the first NFL team to have a sponsorship agreement with a casino.

The deal with WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma was announced Thursday. League owners voted recently to allow clubs to strike such deals. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones says he’s “excited about the future of gaming as it relates to the NFL.”

In May, the Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting by striking down a 1992 federal law that effectively banned sports betting in most states.

Jones said the NFL’s efforts to sort out the high court’s ruling could be “months, years in the making.” He said he was excited to be “standing here that we don’t have to wait years in the making.”

The league will soon have a team in Las Vegas with the Oakland Raiders set to move.

WinStar is near the Texas-Oklahoma state line about 70 miles north of Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, a suburb north of Dallas.

