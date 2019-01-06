DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys secondary coach Kris Richard is the fourth candidate to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ coaching job.

Fresh off his team’s wild-card playoff win over Seattle, Richard met Sunday with the Dolphins. They earlier interviewed New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross traveled to Dallas for the interview and was a guest of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at their playoff game Saturday night. Ross is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, fired Monday after three seasons.

Richard took over the Cowboys’ play-calling duties this season from defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Richard spent three years as the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator and was fired after the 2017 season.

