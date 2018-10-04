DALLAS (2-2) at HOUSTON (1-3)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE - Texans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Dallas 1-3, Houston 1-3

SERIES RECORD - Cowboys lead 3-1

LAST MEETING - Cowboys beat Texans 20-17, OT, Oct. 5, 2014

LAST WEEK - Cowboys beat Lions 26-24; Texans beat Colts 37-34, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Cowboys No. 24, Texans No. 26

COWBOYS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (4), PASS (30).

COWBOYS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (12), PASS (6).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (11).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (9), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - ... Houston’s only win in series came in inaugural game as franchise on Sept. 8, 2002. ... Cowboys haven’t visited Houston in regular season since Sept. 26, 2010. ... Dallas QB Dak Prescott threw for 255 yards and two TDs last week. ... RB Ezekiel Elliott had 152 yards rushing and 88 yards receiving for career-high 240 yards of offense against Lions. He’s averaging 119.8 yards of offense in six career games against AFC. ... TE Geoff Swaim had first career touchdown reception last week. ... WR Cole Beasley has five TD receptions in last eight games against AFC. ... WR Terrance Williams had 71 yards receiving and TD in last meeting with Texans. ... DE DeMarcus Lawrence had career-high eight tackles and three sacks last week. In past 10 road games he has 9 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. ... S Jeff Heath has two forced fumbles and interception in last four outings against AFC. ... CB Chidobe Awuzie tied career high with eight tackles last week. ... Houston QB Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards and two touchdowns in three straight games. He has 1,154 yards passing with 14 TDs and three interceptions in past four games at home. Watson is only QB with at least 1,200 yards passing (1,246) and 150 yards rushing (161) this season. ... Since 2014 Lamar Miller ranks third among running backs with 5,398 yards of offense. ... WR Will Fuller has six TD catches in last seven games at home. ... Rookie WR Keke Coutee had 11 catches for 109 yards in NFL debut last week. ... DE J.J. Watt had two sacks and forced two fumbles last week. Watt is tied for second in NFL with five sacks. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney was AFC Defensive Player of Week after finishing with two sacks, four quarterback hits, four tackles for losses and fumble recovery for touchdown against Colts. ... S Tyrann Mathieu had interception in last meeting with Cowboys while playing for Cardinals in 2014. ... Fantasy tip: Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins had 10 catches for 169 yards and TD last week. Since 2015 he’s had five games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards receiving, and has 11 touchdown catches in last nine home games.

___

