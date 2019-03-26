Chicago Blackhawks (33-32-10, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (36-33-7, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup against Chicago as losers of five straight games.

The Coyotes are 18-15-4 at home. Arizona has given up 31 power-play goals, killing 85.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Blackhawks are 17-19-7 in conference matchups. Chicago averages 3.1 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Connor Murphy leads the team averaging 0.4. In their last meeting on March 11, Chicago won 7-1. Brendan Perlini scored a team-high three goals for the Blackhawks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Galchenyuk leads the Coyotes with 17 goals and has totaled 39 points. Christian Dvorak has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 1.9 penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 2.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

