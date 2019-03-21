Pittsburgh Penguins (39-24-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, second in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against Nashville. He ranks fourth in the league with 93 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Predators are 23-13-1 on their home ice. Nashville has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 13 percent of chances.

The Penguins are 18-11-8 on the road. Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists. The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson leads the Predators with 31 goals and has collected 43 points. Filip Forsberg has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

