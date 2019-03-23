Pittsburgh Penguins (40-24-11, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (38-30-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup with Dallas. He’s fifth in the league with 93 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Stars are 22-13-3 at home. Dallas has converted on 18.9 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 36 power-play goals.

The Penguins are 19-11-8 on the road. Pittsburgh is eighth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists. In their last meeting on Nov. 21, Pittsburgh won 5-1. Crosby recorded a team-high 3 points for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 28 goals and has collected 70 points. Alexander Radulov has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game with a .960 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.