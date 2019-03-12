Washington Capitals (41-21-7, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-23-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup against Washington. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 88 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 57 assists.

The Penguins have gone 12-8-2 against division opponents. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Crosby with 0.9.

The Capitals are 14-5-2 against the rest of their division. Washington is third in the Eastern Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.9 assists. In their last meeting on Dec. 19, Pittsburgh won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 34 goals, adding 31 assists and collecting 65 points. Crosby has scored six goals and collected 16 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 9-1-0, averaging 10.1 points, 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-2-2, averaging 8.4 points, 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Bryan Rust: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body).

Capitals Injuries: None listed.

