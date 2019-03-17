Philadelphia Flyers (34-29-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (39-24-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 92 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 59 assists.

The Penguins are 21-13-2 at home. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Crosby with 0.9.

The Flyers are 9-11-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents. Philadelphia has given up 45 power-play goals, killing 78.2 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 23, Philadelphia won 4-3. Jakub Voracek recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crosby leads the Penguins with 92 total points, scoring 33 goals and registering 59 assists. Jake Guentzel has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Penguins Injuries: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Bryan Rust: out (lower body), Chad Ruhwedel: out (upper body), Kris Letang: out (upper body).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

