Vegas Golden Knights (38-27-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-28-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces Vegas in Western Conference action.

The Stars are 21-11-2 at home. Dallas has given up 37 power-play goals, killing 82.3 percent of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 17-17-1 in road games. Vegas leads the NHL recording 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Vegas won 4-1. Max Pacioretty recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 27 goals, adding 38 assists and totaling 65 points. Alexander Radulov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .959 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

Golden Knights Injuries: William Carrier: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

