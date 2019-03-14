Dallas Stars (36-28-5, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (33-29-8, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Minnesota in a matchup of Central Division teams at Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild are 11-6-4 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has converted on 19.7 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 41 power-play goals.

The Stars are 11-8-2 in division play. Dallas has given up 36 power-play goals, killing 82.7 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Dallas won 3-1. Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Parise has recorded 55 total points while scoring 24 goals and collecting 31 assists for the Wild. Eric Staal has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota with two goals and eight assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .958 save percentage.

Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

