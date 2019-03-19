Florida Panthers (32-28-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-29-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Florida looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Stars have gone 21-12-3 in home games. Dallas has surrendered 37 power-play goals, stopping 82.6 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Panthers are 14-16-6 on the road. Florida has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 80.7 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last matchup on Feb. 12, Dallas won 3-0. Tyler Seguin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-20 in 60 games played this season. John Klingberg has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 7.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .960 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

