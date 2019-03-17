Vancouver Canucks (29-32-10, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (37-29-5, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Vancouver in Western Conference play.

The Stars are 24-15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has converted on 19.1 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 35 power-play goals.

The Canucks have gone 13-19-5 away from home. Vancouver averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Antoine Roussel leads the team serving 118 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 1, Dallas won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 27 goals and has recorded 65 points. Alexander Radulov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game with a .959 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm).

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.