Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, front left, greets Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Denver. (Jack Dempsey/Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos fire coach Vance Joseph.

