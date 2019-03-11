Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to acquire wide receiver DeSean Jackson from Tampa Bay along with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick for a sixth-round pick this year.

The deal is contingent upon Jackson agreeing to a new contract, according to one of the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity late Monday because terms haven’t been finalized.

The trade won’t be official until the league year begins Wednesday.

Jackson is set to return to Philadelphia five years after former Eagles coach Chip Kelly released the three-time Pro Bowl pick following his best season. Jackson had one year remaining on his contract for $10 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.