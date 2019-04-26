DAVIE, Fla. — Josh Rosen, supplanted by Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback of the future after only one season, has been traded to the Miami Dolphins in a deal that also involved two draft picks.

The Cardinals used the No. 1 overall pick Thursday to draft Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma. For Rosen they acquired from Miami a second-round choice this year — No. 62 overall — and a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Arizona used the 10th overall pick on Rosen last year, and the former UCLA star had a rocky rookie season. He finished 33rd in the 32-team NFL in passing rating, throwing for 2,278 yards and 11 touchdowns with 14 interceptions, and the Cardinals finished last in points and yards while going 3-13.

