13. MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)

LAST SEASON: Dolphins were worse than their record — they allowed 6,257 yards, most in franchise history, and offense was also among league’s most inept, finishing ranked 31st. After Miami missed playoffs for 15th time in 17 years, owner Stephen Ross fired coach Adam Gase and hired Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores. Ross then ordered roster reboot and acknowledged it may take several seasons to build winner.

FREE AGENCY: Offseason overhaul included trading Ryan Tannehill to Titans and signing 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick as caretaker until Miami drafts franchise QB, possibly this year, more likely in 2020. Dolphins also pared payroll by parting with three veteran DEs and three starting OLs, creating lots of job openings for young players this year.

THEY NEED: DE-OLB, OL, DT, CB, QB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: TE, RB.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell; Alabama OL Jonah Williams; Houston DT Ed Oliver.

OUTLOOK: Poor drafts are biggest reason Dolphins have been stuck on treadmill of mediocrity past couple of decades. For their rebuilding project to succeed they’ll need better choices, and making call will be general manager Chris Grier, who took charge of football operations in latest organizational shake-up. With multitude of needs, Dolphins may well trade down in first round to acquire additional picks, and they’re likely to take couple of edge rushers in first two days of draft.

