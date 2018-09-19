FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) rolls out during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Tampa, Fla. Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to trademark his nickname but says he’d be happy to share it with Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Both go by “FitzMagic.” (Mark LoMoglio, File/Associated Press)

MIAMI — Miami Dolphins rookie safety Minkah Fitzpatrick wants to trademark his nickname but says he’d be happy to share it with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Both go by “FitzMagic,” and the Bucs’ QB has made headlines with it by leading his team to a 2-0 start as a replacement for the suspended Jameis Winston.

Minkah Fitzpatrick said that’s not the reason he recently filed for a federal trademark. He said he wants the trademark so he can use the nickname to sell a line of apparel.

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trademark application drew criticism on social media. He said he has been called FitzMagic since he was in junior high in New Jersey.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.