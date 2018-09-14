DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins left guard Josh Sitton is out for the season.

Sitton has been diagnosed with a torn left rotator cuff, an injury sustained last week in the Dolphins’ Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. The team placed him on injured reserve Friday, and did not immediately announce a corresponding move to the 53-man roster.

Sitton’s injury means Ted Larsen will be promoted to the starting role for the foreseeable future, starting with Sunday’s game where the Dolphins visit the New York Jets.

Larsen started eight games at guard for the Dolphins last season.

Sitton is in his first season with the Dolphins. The four-time Pro Bowler spent 2008 through 2015 with Green Bay, and the last two seasons with Chicago.

