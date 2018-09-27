MIAMI (3-0) at NEW ENGLAND (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 9

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Miami 3-0, New England 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Miami leads 54-51

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Patriots 27-20, Dec. 11, 2017

LAST WEEK — Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20; Patriots lost to Lions 26-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 6, Patriots No. 10

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (16), PASS (19)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (7), PASS (29)

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (20), PASS (26)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (31), PASS (23)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots have won three of last four meetings. ... Dolphins have two-game lead over other three teams in AFC East. Kansas City is only other unbeaten team in conference. ... Last time Dolphins won at New England was 2008, in 38-13 rout. Patriots have since won nine in row at home, with only two games decided by single score. ... Past two Patriots wins in Foxborough in series have come against Miami coach Adam Gase. ... Dolphins are 3-0 for only third time since 1998. ... Dolphins are 16-5 in one-score games under Gase. They are 3-12 in games decided by more than one score. ... Dolphins have seven interceptions. They had nine all of last season. ... QB Ryan Tannehill is 10-1 in his past 11 starts overall, but 0-5 in games at Foxborough, with five touchdown passes and nine interceptions in those games. ... In his past two starts against New England, Tannehill has 737 passing yards (368.5 per game) with four TDs and two INTs. ... RB Frank Gore has 289 scrimmage yards (96.3 per game) and receiving touchdown in three career games against Patriots. ... RB Kenyan Drake had career-high 193 scrimmage yards (114 rushing, 79 receiving) in last meeting. ... WR Kenny Stills has three receiving TDs. ... LB Kiko Alonso led team with 15 tackles last week. He has 28 tackles over last two games. ... CB Xavien Howard had two interceptions last week. He has three INTs in last two games. ... Patriots are 34-17 in regular-season games played in New England vs. Dolphins. ... Patriots are 81-23 in regular-season AFC East games since beginning of 2001. That is best intradivision record of any team in NFL. ... QB Tom Brady is 21-10 against Dolphins; 10 losses are his most against any franchise. ... Brady is 76-19 as starter in regular-season games against AFC East opponents. ... TE Rob Gronkowski had two TD catches in last game against Miami. He has eight touchdown catches in 11 career meetings with Dolphins. ... LB Dont’a Hightower has 2 1/2 sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery in past four home meetings with Dolphins. ... DE Trey Flowers had two sacks and forced fumble in last home meeting with Miami. ... Fantasy tip: Brady has thrown for 736 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in his last three games against Dolphins.

