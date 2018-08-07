In this Friday, July 27, 2018 photo, Miami Dolphins long snapper John Denney signs autographs at the NFL football team’s training camp, in Davie, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/Associated Press)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will move their training complex eight miles south to a site next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.

The Dolphins’ training headquarters have been at Nova Southeastern University in Broward County since 1993. The team will build a larger complex expected to cost up to $75 million and projected to open before the start of the 2020 season.

The site decision announced Tuesday came after the Miami-Dade County Commission recently voted to subsidize the move. The Dolphins were also considering a site in Miramar, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale in Broward.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.