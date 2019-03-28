PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired running back Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s NFL draft.

Howard bolsters an Eagles backfield that includes Josh Adams, who led the team in rushing with 511 yards last season, Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement.

The draft pick could become a fifth-rounder based on conditions of the trade that was completed Thursday night.

The 24-year-old Howard ran for 935 yards last year, his lowest total in three NFL seasons. But he also tied a career high with nine touchdown runs.

A fifth-round draft pick out of Indiana in 2016, Howard has 13 100-yard rushing games in his career, tied for the third-most in the NFL in that span. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season when he set a Bears rookie record with 1,313 yards rushing.

Howard has rushed for 3,370 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career, and has 72 catches for 568 yards and a TD.

