PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have signed rookie free agent linebacker Jaboree Williams and released linebacker Corey Nelson.

Williams played four seasons at Wake Forest. He tried out with the Eagles during rookie camp in the spring. Nelson signed as a free agent in March after four seasons in Denver. He entered camp competing for a starting job at weakside linebacker.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, an ace on special teams, will likely start at that linebacker spot.

