PHILADELPHIA (9-7) at CHICAGO (12-4)

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Bears by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Philadelphia 6-9-1, Chicago 12-4

SERIES RECORD — Bears lead 29-14-1

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Bears 31-3, Nov. 26, 2017

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Redskins 24-0; Bears beat Vikings 24-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 12, Bears No. 3

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (28), PASS (7)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (7), PASS (30)

BEARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (21)

BEARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (1), PASS (7)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles are 2-1 against Bears in postseason, with Chicago’s win coming in “Fog Bowl” at Soldier Field on Dec. 31, 1988. ... Eagles have won five of last six this season. ... Eagles are making 26th postseason appearance, trying to become third No. 6 seed to win Super Bowl. ... Philadelphia advanced to NFC title game as sixth seed following 2008 season, lost to Cardinals. ... QB Nick Foles is 3-1 in playoffs and was Super Bowl MVP last season. ... Zach Ertz set single-season record for TE with 116 catches. ... WR Alshon Jeffery had 843 yards receiving, his most since 1,133 with Chicago in 2014. He missed first three games of schedule with injury. ... WR Nelson Agholor had career-high 64 receptions. ... Rookie RB Josh Adams led team with 511 yards rushing. ... DT Fletcher Cox led team with career-high 10 1/2 sacks. DE Michael Bennett had nine sacks. ... S Malcolm Jenkins played every snap on defense and 136 on special teams. ... Bears posted their best record since 2006 team went 13-3 on way to Super Bowl appearance, loss to Colts. ... Bears captured NFC North championship, made playoffs for first time since 2010 team won division. ... Bears have won nine of 10. ... Coach Matt Nagy has more wins than any rookie coach in franchise history. ... Chicago went 7-1 at home after going 7-17 over previous three seasons under John Fox. ... Chicago led NFL in takeaways (36), interceptions (27), tied for third in sacks (50). Bears had franchise-low eight INTs in each of previous three seasons. ... Bears scored at least 24 points in 11 games, most for them since scoring 24 or more 11 times in 1995. ... Chicago allowed 1,280 yards rushing, franchise low for 16-game season. ... Bears gave up league-low 17.7 points per game. ... CB Kyle Fuller tied for league lead with seven interceptions. .. LB Khalil Mack led team with 12 1/2 sacks, tied for third in NFL with six forced fumbles. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky tied Bears single-season record with four 300-yard passing games. Trubisky compiled 109.7 rating over final three regular-season games, completing 75.9 percent of passes for three TDs, no INTs.

