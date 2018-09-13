PHILADELPHIA (1-0) at TAMPA BAY (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Philadelphia 1-0, Tampa Bay 1-0

SERIES RECORD - Eagles lead 10-8

LAST MEETING - Buccaneers beat Eagles 45-17, Nov. 22, 2015

LAST WEEK - Eagles beat Falcons 18-12; Buccaneers beat Saints 48-40

AP PRO32 RANKING - Eagles No. 2, Buccaneers No. 15

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (T29), RUSH (18), PASS (31).

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (T14).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (19), PASS (3).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (2), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Eagles have won eight of 14 regular-season meetings. Teams have split four playoff games, including Buccaneers’ victory in 2002 NFC championship game. ... Eagles are 20-12 vs. NFC South teams since 2002. ... Philadelphia is 4-3 at Tampa, including two straight wins. ... Eagles were 6-2 on road last season. ... Coach Doug Pederson is 2-0 in road openers. ... QB Nick Foles has reception in two straight games, Super Bowl win over New England and last week against Atlanta. ... Foles has 677 yards passing with five TDs, no picks in two starts vs. Bucs. Foles is 4-0 with nine TDs, one pick in last four road games. ... TE Zach Ertz has 157 catches and 1,688 yards receiving since 2016. ... WR Mike Wallace has two TDs in two games vs. Bucs. He had no catches and only three targets Week 1. ... DE Brandon Graham has five sacks, forced fumble and fumble recovery in last six games on road. ... DE Chris Long has 3 1/2 sacks and three forced fumbles in last five games. ... LB Jordan Hicks led team with seven tackles and career-high 1 1/2 sacks in Week 1. ... Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for career-best 417 yards, four TD, no interceptions against Saints. Also scored rushing TD, joining Mark Rypien as only QBs in NFL history with 400-plus passing yards, four passing TDs, no INTs and rushing TD in single game. ... WR Mike Evans had seven receptions for 147 yards, one TD, and WR DeSean Jackson had five catches for 146 yards, two TDs last week. ... Bucs DT Gerald McCoy has 44 1/2 sacks since 2012, second-most among NFL DTs. ... Fantasy tip: Eagles RB Jay Ajayi is sixth in NFL with 2,207 yards rushing since 2016. He had two TDs rushing in win over Atlanta.

