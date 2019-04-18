25. PHILADELPHIA (10-8)

LAST SEASON: Despite losing three-fourths of starting secondary, top two running backs and quarterback Carson Wentz to injuries, Eagles led by Nick Foles earned wild-card berth and won playoff game in Chicago before barely falling short in New Orleans.

FREE AGENCY: Lost Foles, LB Jordan Hicks, WRs Golden Tate and Jordan Matthews. Didn’t re-sign RB Jay Ajayi. Traded DE Michael Bennett. Released DT Tim Jernigan. Acquired WR DeSean Jackson and RB Jordan Howard in trades. Signed DT Malik Jackson, DE Vinny Curry, S Andrew Sendejo.

THEY NEED: OL, RB, DB, LB.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence; Alabama OT Jonah Williams; Boston College DE Zach Allen.

OUTLOOK: With three picks in top 60, (Nos. 25, 53, 57), Eagles have flexibility to move up in first round to get player they really want. Personnel boss Howie Roseman is among most active draft-pick swappers, though it’s more likely they’d stay put or trade down to add more value. Team filled several holes in offseason and could stick with taking best player available.

