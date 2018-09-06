A nine-foot bronze statue depicting Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, right, and head coach Doug Pederson discussing the “Philly Special” trick play is seen at Lincoln Financial Field, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Philadelphia. The statue, unveiled by Bud Light, highlights the famous play from the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — The NFL is opening its season by giving Philly fans one last celebration of their Super Bowl title before their team dives in to chase another.

The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in the first game of the regular season, eight months after the teams played a tight game in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia will unveil its first Super Bowl banner in franchise history in front of a sellout crowd.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he expects both a great atmosphere and a great opponent.

The Falcons aren’t trying to make up for their loss to the Eagles in January. They have a new goal — finishing the season at home in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will be played in February.

The Eagles will be playing without quarterback Carson Wentz, who had surgery last December to repair two torn knee ligaments. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start instead.

