PHILADELPHIA (8-7) at WASHINGTON (7-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 7½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 5-10, Redskins 8-7

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 86-76-5

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Redskins 28-13, Dec. 3

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Texans 32-30; Redskins lost to Titans 25-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 15, Redskins No. 18

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (28), PASS (8)

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (32)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (17), PASS (28)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (17), PASS (15)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won past three meetings. ... Eagles can clinch playoff berth with win and Vikings loss to Bears. ... QB Nick Foles threw for franchise-record 471 yards last week vs. Houston. Foles is only QB in franchise history with multiple 400-yard passing games. ... Foles has averaged 279.5 yards passing in past four starts vs. Redskins. ... RB Darren Sproles had 108 yards from scrimmage and touchdown catch last week. ... TE Zach Ertz had 110 yards receiving and two TD catches vs. Houston. Ertz’s 113 receptions are most by TE in single season in NFL history. ... WR Nelson Agholor had career-long 83-yard TD catch last week. ... DE Chris Long coming off 10th career multi-sack game. ... LB Nigel Bradham leads team with 93 tackles. ... S Malcolm Jenkins has sack in two consecutive games vs. Washington. ... Redskins were eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Tennessee. ... QB Josh Johnson making third consecutive start. Johnson threw for 153 yards and TD last week. ... Johnson had 240 yards passing and two TDs in only other start vs. Eagles on Oct. 11, 2009 for Tampa Bay. ... RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 119 yards last week to surpass 1,000 for season. Peterson’s 13,259 yards rushing are eighth all-time. ... RB Chris Thompson has TD in four of past six games vs. Philadelphia. ... WR Jamison Crowder led team with five catches for 79 yards vs. Titans. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has four sacks and forced fumble over past three games. ... LB Mason Foster led team with nine tackles in loss to Titans. Fantasy tip: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffrey should be matchup problem for undersized Redskins secondary with No. 2 cornerback Quinton Dunbar out for season, S Montae Nicholson on reserve/non-football injury list, and S D.J. Swearinger gone after being released for criticizing coaching.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.