Detroit Red Wings (24-33-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-13-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings head to Amalie Arena to play the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning are 28-6-2 at home. Tampa Bay averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 72 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 7-10-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Detroit scores 2.7 goals per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Dylan Larkin leads them with 27 total goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 4, Tampa Bay won 6-5. Mathieu Joseph scored two goals for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 108 total points, scoring 31 goals and adding 77 assists. Steven Stamkos has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay with two goals and eight assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-5-3, averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 8.8 points, 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings Injuries: Dylan Larkin: day to day (lower body), Mike Green: out for season (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

