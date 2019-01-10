FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Chicago. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has decided on Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as his new head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. (Nam Y. Huh, File/Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are introducing Vic Fangio as their new head coach Thursday.

Fangio, 60, has never been a head coach at any level but has 40 years of coaching experience, including 34 in professional football beginning in the old USFL and 19 seasons as a defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Fangio comes to Denver from Chicago, where he was the defensive coordinator for the league’s top defense in 2018.

In a statement ahead of a noon news conference, general manager John Elway said, “With his intelligence and experience, Vic is as good of a football coach as you can find. He’s the perfect fit and exactly what we need as head coach of the Denver Broncos.”

Fangio replaces Vance Joseph, who was fired after going 11-21 in two seasons.

Fangio is Elway’s fourth head coach in six seasons and his third with defensive roots, joining John Fox and Joseph, who replaced Gary Kubiak two years ago.

Kubiak is returning to run Denver’s offense in 2019.

