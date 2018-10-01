FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, then-San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) kneels in front of teammates during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, in Santa Clara, Calif. Eric Reid says he isn’t dropping his grievance against the NFL even after signing a one-year contract with the Panthers, and hasn’t made up his mind on how he’ll protest racial injustices in the future. In his first comments since rejoining the NFL on Thursday, Reid says he’s “still considering other ways of protesting” than kneeling during the national anthem, but wouldn’t elaborate. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eric Reid says he has not made up his mind how he’ll protest racial injustices in the future and that he is not dropping his collusion grievance against the NFL.

Reid signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday and in his first public comments since rejoining the NFL, he said Monday that he’s “still considering other ways of protesting” than kneeling during the national anthem. The former Pro Bowl safety did not elaborate on his plans.

Reid says the Panthers didn’t ask him about his protest plans until after he signed. He has talked with people in the Panthers’ organization about his beliefs on racial injustice , but says “I am still evaluating the scope of our country and will make that decision later.”

Reid filed a grievance in May alleging collusion by NFL teams for not signing him because of his decision to protest racial injustice alongside Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem.

The Panthers host the New York Giants on Sunday.

